Boy hit by car during Hatfield altercation

Published: 11:14 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM September 13, 2021

The junction of Ground Lane and Stonecross Road in Hatfield where the altercation occurred. - Credit: Google Streetview

A teenager was hit by a car during a violent clash in Hatfield on Friday.

The 17-year-old was struck by a car in Ground Lane at the junction with Stonecross Road at around 4.30pm.

The occupants then got out and assaulted the teenager.

The victim escaped to flats in Dickens Court before allegedly being assaulted again by the group on Stonecross Road when the attackers got back in the car and drove away.

The boy suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men aged 18, 20 and 44, all from Hatfield, were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 41-year-old woman, also from Hatfield, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of GBH.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it, who has not yet spoken to police, is urged to contact the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit.

Email vlad.frolov@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 41/70270/21.