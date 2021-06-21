Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery

Published: 1:11 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM June 21, 2021

The dog was stolen near Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a dog was stolen in a suspected knifepoint robbery in Potters Bar on Friday.

At around 10.33am, a man in his 20s was walking his dog in the field behind the Furzefield Leisure Centre in Mutton Lane, when a black Ford Kuga drove down the nearby service road.

A man was believed to have exited the vehicle and approached the victim before demanding the dog, while reportedly in possession of a knife.

The dog was handed over and the thief allegedly made off into the wood while the vehicle drove off.

Following police enquiries, the dog was found in Kent on Saturday. A 36-year-old man from Edmonton, London was also arrested before being bailed until Monday, July 12, with strict conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe that those involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another and there is not thought to be a wider risk to the public.