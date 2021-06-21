News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:11 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 1:40 PM June 21, 2021
Furzefield Leisure Centre

The dog was stolen near Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested after a dog was stolen in a suspected knifepoint robbery in Potters Bar on Friday. 

At around 10.33am, a man in his 20s was walking his dog in the field behind the Furzefield Leisure Centre in Mutton Lane, when a black Ford Kuga drove down the nearby service road. 

A man was believed to have exited the vehicle and approached the victim before demanding the dog, while reportedly in possession of a knife. 

The dog was handed over and the thief allegedly made off into the wood while the vehicle drove off. 

Following police enquiries, the dog was found in Kent on Saturday. A 36-year-old man from Edmonton, London was also arrested before being bailed until Monday, July 12, with strict conditions. 

Officers believe that those involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another and there is not thought to be a wider risk to the public. 

