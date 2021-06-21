Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested after a dog was stolen in a suspected knifepoint robbery in Potters Bar on Friday.
At around 10.33am, a man in his 20s was walking his dog in the field behind the Furzefield Leisure Centre in Mutton Lane, when a black Ford Kuga drove down the nearby service road.
A man was believed to have exited the vehicle and approached the victim before demanding the dog, while reportedly in possession of a knife.
The dog was handed over and the thief allegedly made off into the wood while the vehicle drove off.
Following police enquiries, the dog was found in Kent on Saturday. A 36-year-old man from Edmonton, London was also arrested before being bailed until Monday, July 12, with strict conditions.
You may also want to watch:
Officers believe that those involved in the incident are believed to be known to one another and there is not thought to be a wider risk to the public.
Most Read
- 1 Lucky competition winner bags car and £30,000 prize after ‘year to forget’
- 2 'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent festivals at the same time
- 3 Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery
- 4 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Aldi eyes new Hertfordshire store locations
- 7 Re-appeal launched after driver arrested and pedestrian hospitalised following crash
- 8 Deal signed with construction firm for old Shredded Wheat factory
- 9 Thanks Dad! WHT readers send 2,500 Father's Day messages
- 10 100 homes approved at appeal for Green Belt land