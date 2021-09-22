Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack

Published: 2:11 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 2:26 PM September 22, 2021

A police officer outside the address in Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, where the dog attack occurred. - Credit: Supplied

A dangerous dog which went on the rampage in Hatfield last night has left five people injured.

Police were called to a property in Stockbreach Road at 8.39pm on Tuesday September 21, where they found a Staffordshire terrier completely out of control.

Armed police attended alongside a dog unit and the ambulance service. Five people were taken to hospital with leg injuries, with one of the victims seriously injured. The dog was seized by police and two people were arrested. Officers remained at the scene this morning.

An 18-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman - both from Hatfield - have been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a dangerous dog. They remain in police custody.

The dog is now being assessed to see how dangerous it is.