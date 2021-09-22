News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:11 PM September 22, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM September 22, 2021
A police officer outside the address in Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, where the dog attack occurred.

A police officer outside the address in Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, where the dog attack occurred. - Credit: Supplied

A dangerous dog which went on the rampage in Hatfield last night has left five people injured. 

Police were called to a property in Stockbreach Road at 8.39pm on Tuesday September 21, where they found a Staffordshire terrier completely out of control. 

Armed police attended alongside a dog unit and the ambulance service. Five people were taken to hospital with leg injuries, with one of the victims seriously injured. The dog was seized by police and two people were arrested. Officers remained at the scene this morning.

An 18-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman - both from Hatfield - have been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a dangerous dog. They remain in police custody. 

The dog is now being assessed to see how dangerous it is. 

You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Herns Way

Herts Live

12 year old girl hospitalised after being hit by car

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Holwell Primary School Welwyn Garden City

Headteacher calls out 'dangerous' and 'inconsiderate' parking from...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 13-02-2020 of Hertsmere MP and culture secretary, Oliver Dowden. Picture: STEFAN RO

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden appointed Tory co-chairman but loses...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The construction phase on Stonehills will began in July

Stonehills road section to reopen soon - but delays to other work

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon