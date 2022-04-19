Flat burglary suspects sought following break-in

Police want to trace two men wanted on suspicion of burglary in Burfield, Hatfield. - Credit: PA

Did you see biker burglars making their getaway from a Hatfield flat?

Two men are being sought for questioning after the front door of the property in Burfield was forced open at around 6pm on Monday April 11. They made off after realising the flat was occupied.

The suspects are described as two black men. The first was around 6ft 3in tall with an athletic build. He was wearing a black tracksuit, black puffer coat with the hood up and a black face covering, and riding a black pedal cycle.

The second suspect is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with afro blonde/ginger hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, no face covering and was also riding a dark pedal cycle.

Both men rode off into Alban Way, in the direction of Homestead Road.

Investigating officer Det ConKay Langley said: “This address is a block of flats so we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has yet to speak to us. Nothing was taken from the address as the offenders left as soon as they realised there were people inside. We would also like to hear from you if you saw two men matching the descriptions, riding bikes in the area at the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please email kate.langley@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via sn online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/28691/22.