Police would like to speak with 27-year-old Finole Gerage, of Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City, following an alleged incident at a shop - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A man from Welwyn Garden City is wanted in connection with an alleged incident at Costcutter in the town.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to speak with Finole Gerage, 27, whose last known address was in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

The alleged grievous bodily harm (GBH) incident took place in the shop on Sunday, May 29.

A police spokesperson said: "Gerage is known to frequent Welwyn Garden City, Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

"Anyone who has seen Gerage, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/42742/22."