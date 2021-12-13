Man charged with knife possession after attempted assault
- Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant
A man has been charged with the possession of a knife in a public place after an attempted assault in Welwyn Garden City.
At around 11.55am on Wednesday, December 8, police were called to reports of a verbal altercation between two men in Stonehills.
It was alleged that one man then attempted to assault the other, before threatening him with a Stanley knife.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in connection with the incident, with the knife later located and seized nearby.
Aleksander Slawinski, 49, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.
He was released on police bail and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, January 14.
