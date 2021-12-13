News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Man charged with knife possession after attempted assault

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:38 PM December 13, 2021
Herts police

Aleksander Slawinski was charged with the possession of a knife in a public place. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A man has been charged with the possession of a knife in a public place after an attempted assault in Welwyn Garden City.

At around 11.55am on Wednesday, December 8, police were called to reports of a verbal altercation between two men in Stonehills.

It was alleged that one man then attempted to assault the other, before threatening him with a Stanley knife.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in connection with the incident, with the knife later located and seized nearby.

Aleksander Slawinski, 49, was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

He was released on police bail and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, January 14.

Welwyn Garden City News

