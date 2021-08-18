Drug dealer who supplied Welwyn Hatfield through county lines jailed for eight years

Published: 12:28 PM August 18, 2021

A drug dealer who supplied the Welwyn Hatfield area through the county lines network has been jailed for more than eight years after a lengthy manhunt.

Abdul Miah, 25, from Arcola Road, London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, where he was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to supplying Class A drugs and arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

The investigation into Miah started in August last year when two boys were discovered with around 150 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin at an address in Hatfield after a search warrant.

The boys were placed at the address by Miah, who was identified as the dealer who ran the Carlos Line – which supplied drugs to the area from London – following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team.

In addition to his more than eight-year sentence, the 25-year-old was hit with a Proceeds of Crime review by the court to recover funds obtained through his criminal activity.

He was also handed a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order for an indefinite period, which gives the police power to cause disruption to organised criminals and restrict opportunities for further exploitation.

Detective inspector Alex Willcox, from Herts police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, hopes Miah’s sentencing will send a clear message to other county lines drug dealers.

“Miah ran the Carlos Line, which supplied drugs into the Welwyn Hatfield area from London. The disruption of this line will make a significant impact on drugs use and associated crime in the county,” he said.

“It also sends a clear message that drug dealing will not go unpunished and anyone involved will be caught and jailed.

“Exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. County lines dealers can coerce people into providing a base for dealers to operate or to act as distributers themselves.

“They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse. We want to make sure we are doing all we can to protect young and vulnerable people in the county.”

To report information about a crime, visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact. You also call the non-emergency number 101, or 999 if the crime is in progress.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.