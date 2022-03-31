High Road is closed after a crash between a car and a 13-year-old girl. - Credit: Google Maps

A 13-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car this morning.

Police were called just before 8.30am to a crash on the A1170 High Road in Broxbourne involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The motorist stayed at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

High Road has been closed by police and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Sergeant Nicholas Kane, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it or immediately after, to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you were driving in High Road around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.

"Please check your footage as soon as you can and get in touch if you have captured something that may assist with our enquiries.”

You can email Sergeant Kane at nicholas.kane@herts.police.uk, report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ISR 115 of 31/03.