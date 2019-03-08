Advanced search

Get your bike marked in Hatfield this weekend to help prevent theft

PUBLISHED: 16:56 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 09 April 2019

Police will provide free bike marking and offer crime prevention advice in Hatfield this weekend. Picture: supplied.

Bicycle marking will be offered in Hatfield town centre this weekend.

Officers from Hatfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Team will be in Market Place, Town Centre, on Saturday, from noon to 3pm, marking pedal bikes and giving crime prevention advice.

They will be on hand to explain how to register bikes on Immobilise and how to sign up to Online Watch Link (OWL).

OWL is part of the Neighbourhood Watch scheme and keeps local people up to date with recent crimes, as well as offering advice on how to reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.

PCSO Sarah Kinney, from Hatfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a great opportunity to meet with local residents, share some crime prevention advice and mark up bicycles so that they’re less attractive to thieves.

“Please remember not to cycle on pavements or in pedestrian zones.”

To find out more about OWL, including how to sign up, visit www.owl.co.uk/herts.

