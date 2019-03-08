Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City school installs defibrillator outside

PUBLISHED: 13:13 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 30 July 2019

Left to right: Viki Young, family centre district manager, one YMCA, Nikki Neighbour, Creswick pre-school leader, and Fay Brett, Creswick primary and nursery head. Picture: Supplied.

Left to right: Viki Young, family centre district manager, one YMCA, Nikki Neighbour, Creswick pre-school leader, and Fay Brett, Creswick primary and nursery head. Picture: Supplied.

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City school placed a defibrillator at the school gates earlier this month.

Creswick Primary and Nursery School has also notified the local ambulance service, but headteacher Fay Brett hopes they will never need to use it.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Brett said: "We are delighted that the efforts of the Creswick school community will be there to benefit everyone on site and our neighbours too in the event of an emergency."

Creswick's Primary and Nursery School, Creswick Pre-School and One YMCA led-Creswick Family Centre organised the fundraising efforts.

However a pupil's family donated a defibrillator, and the £305 raised went instead to the charity DIPPS (Defibrillators in Public Places).

School business manager Sarah Fitzgerald said: "We owe a huge thank you to them and also for the help of Chris Martin who prepared the area for electrical installation and also Dart Electrics, a local company who installed the equipment free of charge."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rail replacement buses ordered for Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham banned from Hatfield’s Game Fair

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE.

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rail replacement buses ordered for Welwyn Garden City, Hitchin and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are disrupted today. Picture: Great Northern.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham banned from Hatfield’s Game Fair

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham. Picture: JOE GIDDENS / PA WIRE.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Ellenbrook parkrunners drenched but delighted as they celebrate Comet’s day

Drenched volunteers at the Ellenbrook Fields parkrun with Hatfield Town Mayor Linda Mendez.

Welwyn Garden City school installs defibrillator outside

Left to right: Viki Young, family centre district manager, one YMCA, Nikki Neighbour, Creswick pre-school leader, and Fay Brett, Creswick primary and nursery head. Picture: Supplied.

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire becomes charity patron of hospice

Herts Business Awards 2018 judges: Robert Voss

Tree blocking a back road near Digswell

A tree has fallen between Harmer Green and Burnham Green. Picture: Kevin Wright.

Children’s outdoor cinema comes to Knebworth House this week

Knebworth House will host Luna Kids Cinema. Picture: Robert James Ryder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists