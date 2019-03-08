Welwyn Garden City school installs defibrillator outside

Left to right: Viki Young, family centre district manager, one YMCA, Nikki Neighbour, Creswick pre-school leader, and Fay Brett, Creswick primary and nursery head. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City school placed a defibrillator at the school gates earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Creswick Primary and Nursery School has also notified the local ambulance service, but headteacher Fay Brett hopes they will never need to use it.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Brett said: "We are delighted that the efforts of the Creswick school community will be there to benefit everyone on site and our neighbours too in the event of an emergency."

Creswick's Primary and Nursery School, Creswick Pre-School and One YMCA led-Creswick Family Centre organised the fundraising efforts.

However a pupil's family donated a defibrillator, and the £305 raised went instead to the charity DIPPS (Defibrillators in Public Places).

School business manager Sarah Fitzgerald said: "We owe a huge thank you to them and also for the help of Chris Martin who prepared the area for electrical installation and also Dart Electrics, a local company who installed the equipment free of charge."