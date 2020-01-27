Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter HARRY RUTTER

A crash near Cole Green has closed the A414 eastbound, causing delays for those travelling from Welwyn Garden City towards Hertford.

The collision took place on the A414, Cole Green, between Birchall Lane and Hertingfordbury.

The road has been closed eastbound while emergency services are on the scene.

There are currently 10-minute delays, but motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.