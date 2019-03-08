Delays after crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Two lanes are closed following a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant Archant

Two lanes are closed following a crash on the M25 between Potters Bar and South Mimms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The crash took place just before 7pm today on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for Hatfield, Barnet and South Mimms.

Two lanes have been closed while traffic officers clear debris and treat fuel spillages.

Around four miles of traffic are queuing back to Junction 25 for Enfield, and there are delays of at least half an hour.