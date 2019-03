Crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Two lanes are closed after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar.

Two lanes were closed on the M25 following a crash near Junction 24 for Potters Bar,

The crash took place at around 7.30pm today between Junction 24 and Junction 25 for Enfield.

Two out of four lanes were closed while traffic officers attend the scene.

All lanes were reopened by 8.05pm