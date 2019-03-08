M25: Three lanes blocked anti-clockwise due to collision of lorry and two cars near Potters Bar

A crash has taken place at J24 to J25 on the M25. Archant

Three lanes on the M25 are blocked anti-clockwise due to a "serious" road traffic collision near Potters Bar.

#M25 - J25 to J24 - Anti Clockwise - Serious Traffic Collision - Lanes 2,3 and 4 are still blocked - Emergency Services are working closely with Traffic officers on scene - Lane 1 is still moving past scene @LondonFire @MPSRTPC pic.twitter.com/TLh9lgABMq — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 10, 2019

The crash - reported at 11.45 am - between Junction 25 and 24 have blocked lanes two, three and four.

The collision was confirmed to have involved a lorry and two cars by Highways England and Police.

Two minor and one serious injury is being treated and ambulance are in attendance.Highways England has said emergency services are working closely with traffic officers on the scene to remove the blockage.

Traffic is continuing to move in lane one.

The entry slip road on J25 is also closed.