Overturned car in Welwyn crash

PUBLISHED: 09:15 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 09 January 2019

A car overturned in a crash on Digswell Hill. Picture: A Law

A Law

A person had to be cut out of an overturned car after a crash near Welwyn.

Police were called shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (January 8) to reports of a crash on Digswell Hill, Welwyn, not far from the Red Lion pub.

A Renault Laguna overturned and a person was trapped inside.

The fire service had to use cutting equipment to release them.

Two people were taken to Lister Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

The accident was attended by a Hazardous Area Response Team, three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

Two parked vehicles were also damaged in the crash.

Road closures were put in place at the Lemsford Road roundabout while the incident was dealt with, and reopened around 7pm.

