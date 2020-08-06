Advanced search

Updated

One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

PUBLISHED: 16:13 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 06 August 2020

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Archant

A crash near Knebworth which closed both lanes of the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and 7 for Stevenage is continuing to cause heavy traffic in the area since reopening.

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitA number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police were called at around 2.10pm today to reports of a collision on the A1M, near Junction 6.

Two vehicles were involved – a purple Mercedes C270 Estate and a grey Mercedes C220 Sport and one person was taken to hospital.

There was no serious injuries sustained.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitA number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted “luckily” there has been just a minor injury with damage to the roadside furniture.

But they advised, due to the heavy traffic building, drivers should avoid the area.

Recovery was arranged for both vehicles.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Tributes paid to former St Albans City and Hatfield Town footballer and De Havilland worker Fred Collings

Fred Collings (front row, middle) was captain when St Albans City won the 1956 Herts Senior Cup. Picture: SAINTS STATISTICS

Welwyn Garden City man hit by air gun pellet

The imbedded pellet. Picture: Peter Clark

Do you want a free oil painting of an old Hatfield garage?

A painting of Waters Garage in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Rules on face coverings in public will be extended on August 8. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images