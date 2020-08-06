One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Archant

A crash near Knebworth which closed both lanes of the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and 7 for Stevenage is continuing to cause heavy traffic in the area since reopening.

Police were called at around 2.10pm today to reports of a collision on the A1M, near Junction 6.

Two vehicles were involved – a purple Mercedes C270 Estate and a grey Mercedes C220 Sport and one person was taken to hospital.

There was no serious injuries sustained.

The road was temporarily closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit tweeted “luckily” there has been just a minor injury with damage to the roadside furniture.

But they advised, due to the heavy traffic building, drivers should avoid the area.

Recovery was arranged for both vehicles.