Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

An elderly lady driving a Smart Car crashed into a house in Welwyn Garden City this morning.

Police were called at 10.05am today (December 27) to reports that a car had collided with a house in Oakdale, Welwyn Garden City.

The driver, a woman in her eighties, was not injured but was taken to hospital to be checked over.

She had been driving a black Smart Car when she collided with a window and a small wall.

The fire service also attended and gave advice, and left the scene by 11.43am.