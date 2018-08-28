Advanced search

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

PUBLISHED: 15:41 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 27 December 2018

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

An elderly lady driving a Smart Car crashed into a house in Welwyn Garden City this morning.

Police were called at 10.05am today (December 27) to reports that a car had collided with a house in Oakdale, Welwyn Garden City.

The driver, a woman in her eighties, was not injured but was taken to hospital to be checked over.

She had been driving a black Smart Car when she collided with a window and a small wall.

The fire service also attended and gave advice, and left the scene by 11.43am.

