Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house
PUBLISHED: 15:41 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:51 27 December 2018
Archant
An elderly lady driving a Smart Car crashed into a house in Welwyn Garden City this morning.
Police were called at 10.05am today (December 27) to reports that a car had collided with a house in Oakdale, Welwyn Garden City.
The driver, a woman in her eighties, was not injured but was taken to hospital to be checked over.
She had been driving a black Smart Car when she collided with a window and a small wall.
The fire service also attended and gave advice, and left the scene by 11.43am.