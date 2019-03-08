Advanced search

Road closure after HGV overturns at roundabout connecting A1(M) Hatfield junction with A414

PUBLISHED: 16:43 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 20 July 2019

An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice

An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice

Archant

The eastbound A414 is closed and two lanes are blocked on the connecting A1(M) roundabout at Junction 4 for Hatfield after a HGV overturned this afternoon.

As a result of the incident, traffic is being diverted through Stanborough.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England tweeted: "#A1M J4 roundabout with the #A414 2 lanes blocked due to a road traffic collision. #A414 will also be closed from J4 going eastbound, vehicles being diverted through #Stanborough - #EmergencyServices and #TrafficOfficers on scene awaiting recovery. #Hatfield #WelwynGardenCity

At about 1pm, Welwyn Hatfield North Police tweeted: "We are assisting with an overturned HGV on Oldings Corner - please avoid - large delays expected whilst recovery is on going. @HFRS @EastEnglandAmb"

At 3.30pm, they tweeted an update - saying: "The vehicle is now correct side up - work will continue to repair the road and clear up the debris. Please avoid the area as there is a considerable amount of disruption."

According to Highways England, the scene is expected to clear between 7.45pm and 8pm.

