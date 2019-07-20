Road closure after HGV overturns at roundabout connecting A1(M) Hatfield junction with A414
- Credit: Archant
The eastbound A414 is closed and two lanes are blocked on the connecting A1(M) roundabout at Junction 4 for Hatfield after a HGV overturned this afternoon.
As a result of the incident, traffic is being diverted through Stanborough.
Highways England tweeted: "#A1M J4 roundabout with the #A414 2 lanes blocked due to a road traffic collision. #A414 will also be closed from J4 going eastbound, vehicles being diverted through #Stanborough - #EmergencyServices and #TrafficOfficers on scene awaiting recovery. #Hatfield #WelwynGardenCity
At about 1pm, Welwyn Hatfield North Police tweeted: "We are assisting with an overturned HGV on Oldings Corner - please avoid - large delays expected whilst recovery is on going. @HFRS @EastEnglandAmb"
At 3.30pm, they tweeted an update - saying: "The vehicle is now correct side up - work will continue to repair the road and clear up the debris. Please avoid the area as there is a considerable amount of disruption."
You may also want to watch:
According to Highways England, the scene is expected to clear between 7.45pm and 8pm.
Most Read
- 1 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
- 2 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
- 3 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
- 4 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy
- 5 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 6 Team who discovered ‘Earth-like’ planet given over £1m million funding
- 7 Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn Garden City
- 8 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
- 9 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
- 10 Trust drawing up proposals for new mental health in-patient unit