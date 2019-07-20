News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Road closure after HGV overturns at roundabout connecting A1(M) Hatfield junction with A414

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 3:43 PM July 20, 2019    Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020
An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice

An HGV overturned at Oldings Corner in Hatfield earlier today. Picture: @WelHatNthPolice - Credit: Archant

The eastbound A414 is closed and two lanes are blocked on the connecting A1(M) roundabout at Junction 4 for Hatfield after a HGV overturned this afternoon.

As a result of the incident, traffic is being diverted through Stanborough.

Highways England tweeted: "#A1M J4 roundabout with the #A414 2 lanes blocked due to a road traffic collision. #A414 will also be closed from J4 going eastbound, vehicles being diverted through #Stanborough - #EmergencyServices and #TrafficOfficers on scene awaiting recovery. #Hatfield #WelwynGardenCity

At about 1pm, Welwyn Hatfield North Police tweeted: "We are assisting with an overturned HGV on Oldings Corner - please avoid - large delays expected whilst recovery is on going. @HFRS @EastEnglandAmb"

At 3.30pm, they tweeted an update - saying: "The vehicle is now correct side up - work will continue to repair the road and clear up the debris. Please avoid the area as there is a considerable amount of disruption."

You may also want to watch:

According to Highways England, the scene is expected to clear between 7.45pm and 8pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  3. 3 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  1. 4 If roads have 'wrong limits' then they're 'ignored' – county councillor claims while enacting new speed strategy
  2. 5 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
  3. 6 Team who discovered ‘Earth-like’ planet given over £1m million funding
  4. 7 Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn Garden City
  5. 8 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
  6. 9 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  7. 10 Trust drawing up proposals for new mental health in-patient unit

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021

Matt Powell

person

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Lister Hospital

Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus