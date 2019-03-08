Advanced search

Over a hundred crack cocaine wraps seized in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 May 2019

One hundred and seventeen wraps of suspected crack cocaine was seized by police in Hatfield yesterday.

The drugs were found on a 21-year-old man in Bishop's Square at around 10.45am, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The police also found a further 69 wraps of suspected heroin on the man.

Detective Inspector Rob Burns, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, commenting on the suspected drug crime said: "I am glad that a significant amount of suspected Class A drugs are now off the streets of Hatfield.

"Drug-taking often goes hand-in-hand with other criminality, such as residential burglary, as users try to feed their habits.

"I hope this arrest reassures residents that we will do all we can to tackle drug crime in Welwyn Hatfield."

The 21-year old has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you want to report drug use in Welwyn Hatfield go to: herts.police.uk/Report.

