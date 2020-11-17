Hatfield man pleads guilty to assaulting two police officers

The Hatfield man has been sentenced in the court listings. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A man from Hatfield has pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers.

Aaron John Godfrey of Bishops Rise also pled guilty in October to a public order offence by using abusive words on August 16.

The 31-year-old was given a community order at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.

This means there is a curfew, between 6pm and 7am, with electronic monitoring for three months from November 13.

A rehabilitation activity of 15 days also has to take place as set by a responsible officer.

Godfrey has to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months, also supervised by the responsible officer.

A surcharge of £95 to fund victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service must be paid.

Sentencing guidelines for assault on emergency workers is currently being consulted on but it could mean that offenders can face one year in custody to a fine or a community order depending on the physical harm and/or distress involved.