21-year-old banned after doing 110mph on A1(M)

Hussien Hadi did 110mph on the A1(M) at South Mimms. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A speeding driver who hit 110mph on the A1(M) has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

Hussien Hadi was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the South Mimms stretch of the A1(M) on April 22 when a follow check recorded him doing 110mph.

He had exceeded the 70mph limit by 40mph.

Hadi appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on December 13 and pleaded guilty.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

The 21-year-old of Jubilee Road in Perivale, Greenford, was banned from driving for four months.