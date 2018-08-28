21-year-old banned after doing 110mph on A1(M)
PUBLISHED: 13:36 19 December 2018
A speeding driver who hit 110mph on the A1(M) has been banned from getting behind the wheel.
Hussien Hadi was driving a Vauxhall Astra on the South Mimms stretch of the A1(M) on April 22 when a follow check recorded him doing 110mph.
He had exceeded the 70mph limit by 40mph.
Hadi appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on December 13 and pleaded guilty.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.
The 21-year-old of Jubilee Road in Perivale, Greenford, was banned from driving for four months.