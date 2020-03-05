Advanced search

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:55 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 05 March 2020

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

A Hertfordshire couple have returned home from Tenerife after being quarantined for just over a week due to confirmed cases of coronavirus at their hotel.

Court Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court AmysCourt Amys, 31, and Hannah Green, 27, on holiday in 2017. Picture: Court Amys

Court Amys, Hannah Green and their baby arrived back in the UK on Tuesday evening after being on lockdown at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace for eight days.

The family made it back home to Baldock, having recently moved from Welwyn Garden City, at about 10.30pm.

Court told this paper their experience leaving Tenerife after having their tests for coronavirus come back negative: "There was media everywhere so we were taken round the back of the hotel and put on a bus.

"The plane was already full and we had to take our masks off to not alarm the other passengers.

"There was media everywhere at Gatwick too, they were shouting my partners name."

The family is happy to be back in the UK with their home comforts, although they do have to self-isolate for another two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Another hotel guest in Tenerife tested positive for COVID-19 before they left.

Court added: "TUI and hotel staff were amazing, they really did everything they could."

