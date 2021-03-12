Restrictions easing allows couple to celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Published: 3:07 PM March 12, 2021

Oakview Lodge Care Home resident Ken Jones celebrated his 60th Wedding Anniversary with a visit from his wife and family this week.

The couple were delighted to celebrate with an emotional face-to-face reunion thanks to the easing of care home visiting restrictions.

Ken and Lesley were overjoyed to be together and hold hands for the first time in many months.

“This is worth more than diamonds, just to hold Ken’s hand,” said Lesley. “I’m so happy. It’s been a year, I never thought I would get here .”

“It was a lovely, tearful, but happy reunion,” added home manager, Teresa Torres.

“Ken and Lesley were absolutely delighted that we had decorated our visitors’ room just for them. This has been such a difficult time for our families, we knew how much seeing each other in-person on their diamond wedding anniversary would mean to Ken and Lesley and wanted to make it extra special”.

Ken and Lesley Jones have been together for sixty-two years and celebrated their 60th Wedding anniversary on March 11, 2021.

The couple met in Muswell Hill at a cricket match that Ken was playing in.

They married and had two children, Philip and Katherine. The family have lived in Welwyn Garden City since 1962.

Both Katherine and Philip were able to visit Oakview Lodge, with social distancing and PPE, to witness their parents’ celebration.

The family were delighted that Teresa and her team had gone out of their way to arrange such a fantastic reunion.

They were especially pleased with their card from the Queen to mark the occasion.

Earlier this week Rachel Davies, wellbeing coordinator at Oakview Lodge Care Home, spoke about having visitors back, she said: “We’ve seen so many smiles and a few tears of joy. It’s been absolutely fantastic to welcome visitors back to our home again. Family is what we’re all about here at Oakview Lodge.”

From March 8, every care home resident has been able to nominate a single visitor who is able to enter the care home for regular visits.

Visits to Oakview Lodge Care Home are currently by appointment only to accommodate all requests, and visitors must have their temperature checked, wear PPE and complete a ‘Health Passport’.

They must also submit a negative test result from a Lateral Flow Test before entering the care home.