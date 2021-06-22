News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Councils raise flags to commemorate Armed Forces Day

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:55 PM June 22, 2021   
Hertsmere Armed Forces Day

Hertsmere mayor councillor Anne Swerling raised the armed forces flag on Monday, - Credit: Cath Shepherd

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere Borough Councils have both raised the armed forces flag to remember the sacrifices of British military personnel ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday. 

Hertsmere mayor, councillor Anne Swerling led a small flag-raising event outside Hertsmere Borough Council's civic offices on Monday to honour those who have served their country. 

“Armed Forces Day is a way that we can come together as a nation to recognise the outstanding dedication and commitment our military officers make in the service of their country,” she said.

"I just cannot emphasise enough the importance of the role performed by the women and men who make up our armed forces. They work around the world to defend the UK and its interests and to promote peace.  

 "We will be flying the Armed Forces flag outside our offices all week as a small token of our thanks and appreciation.” 

WelHat Armed Forces Flag

WelHat mayor Peter Hebden and deputy mayor Barbara Fitzsimon at the raising of the armed forces flag. - Credit: WelHat Borough Council

At the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offices, mayor Cllr Peter Hebden and deputy mayor Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon raised the armed forces flag to honour those who have served.

