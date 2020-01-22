Advanced search

Council tax increases planned for Hertsmere

PUBLISHED: 13:08 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 22 January 2020

Hertsmere Borough Council's budget will be decided at full council on February 26. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Hertsmere Borough Council's budget will be decided at full council on February 26. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Hertsmere Borough Council is considering an increase of 2.8 per cent tax for the coming year, the same rise as last year.

Under these proposals, a person in a Band D house would pay an average of £182 in council tax for the year 2020/21 - which translates into 50p per day.

That money will be used to fund services including waste and recycling, planning, housing, parks and open spaces, street cleaning and environmental health, benefits administration and contributions towards Police Community Support Officers and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Hertsmere Borough Council's interim managing director, Sajida Bijle, explained: "We have taken a cautious approach to setting this year's budget as the latest government spending round was for a single year rather than the multi-year settlement that had been anticipated.

"We have already seen a steep decline in government funding generally since 2010, meaning we are increasingly looking to new and innovative ways to generate income and balance our budget.

"We are recommending an increase of £5 for our share of council tax in the budget for this forthcoming financial year. This will be essential to enable us to continue to deliver our existing and growing range of services for Hertsmere's residents.

"We will be seeking final approval of our budget at full council at the end of February."

This year sees a small increase in general government funding, the first since 2010, through an increase in the business rates baseline grant, however the decline in central government funding since 2010 means that it now represents just 23 per cent of Hertsmere's funding compared to 54 per cent in 2010/11,

As a billing authority, Hertsmere Borough Council collects the council tax every year, but the money residents pay does not all go to the borough council. On average, Hertsmere gets just 10 per cent, or 10p in every £1 you pay, Hertfordshire County Council gets 78 per cent, Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner gets 10 per cent and a parish council such as South Mimms gets two per cent.

To find out more information and comment on the plans visit hertsmere.gov.uk/budgetconsultation before midnight on February 16.

The budget will be decided at full council on February 26.

