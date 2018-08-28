Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield Council leader calls on Gosling Sports Hall to stay open

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 January 2019

Council leader Tony Kingsbury has spoken out asking Gosling Sports Centre bosses to reconsider their decision to close the sports hall. Pictures: WHBC/Danny Loo

WHBC/Danny Loo

The leader of Welwyn Hatfield Council has released a statement asking Gosling bosses to reconsider the closure of the sports hall.

GLL, which runs the Better sports and fitness facilities, announced on December 24 that it intends to close the Sports Hall at the end of March.

There will be public information meetings tonight, Wednesday and Thursday at the sports centre.

Over 2,500 people have signed a Change.org permission asking GLL to save the hall.

Ahead of tonight’s meeting, council leader Tony Kingsbury said: “We’ve listened to many concerned residents, clubs and other sports hall users, who have been in touch following GLL’s announcement that they intend to close the sports hall in March.

“Whilst we recognise that alternative options are being discussed, I have written a formal letter to GLL to echo these concerns.

“The strength of feeling is clear and I have asked that GLL carefully examine all the issues raised since their announcement, requesting that their management reconsider this decision.”

To find out more about the meetings, see: https://www.facebook.com/events/297996034189090/

