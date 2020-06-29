Advanced search

Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

PUBLISHED: 17:26 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 29 June 2020

Following the auction of land by the Digswell Viaduct, in which one plot was sold, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have issued a planning order which enables greater management of planning related changes.

The Immediate Direction under Article 4(1) of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 has the effect of removing permitted development rights on the land.

This means that the erection or alteration of walls, fences, gates, the formation of any means of access and land uses that would normally be allowed for up to 28 days in any calendar year will all require planning permission.

READ MORE: Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

The order has an immediate effect for six months and WHBC can subsequently confirm this order within this six month period, following a six week consultation period.

The Digswell Residents Association welcomed the action but remains concerned about the future ownership of the land and its intended use. They noted there is no information as to the intentions regarding the field bordered by Digswell Park Road and the River Mimram.

A spokesperson for the DRA siad: “There remains the issue of plots, which it is claimed are “sold”. Article 4 should have an impact on the “sale” of these and there is every possibility that they do not proceed to completion”.

Will Ferrell’s new Netflix Eurovision movie filmed in Knebworth

Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir performing Volcano Man from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Picture: Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX © 2020

‘Warm and approachable’ Welwyn Garden City nurse celebrates 30 years with practice

Nurse practitioner Jane Hickling celebrated 30 years at the Garden City Practice on Thursday, June 4. Picture: Garden City Practice

Summer drive-in concert series announced for Welwyn Hatfield venue

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place in Northaw this summer. Here is an impression of how the stage might look. Picture: Live Nation

Hatfield protesters take the knee for George Floyd despite downpour

A Black Lives Matter protest took place on Birchwood Fields in Hatfield on June 27. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Extra drive-in cinema screenings announced for Knebworth

Luna Drive In Cinema is coming to Knebworth House in July

