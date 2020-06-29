Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

Following the auction of land by the Digswell Viaduct, in which one plot was sold, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have issued a planning order which enables greater management of planning related changes.

The Immediate Direction under Article 4(1) of the General Permitted Development Order 2015 has the effect of removing permitted development rights on the land.

This means that the erection or alteration of walls, fences, gates, the formation of any means of access and land uses that would normally be allowed for up to 28 days in any calendar year will all require planning permission.

The order has an immediate effect for six months and WHBC can subsequently confirm this order within this six month period, following a six week consultation period.

The Digswell Residents Association welcomed the action but remains concerned about the future ownership of the land and its intended use. They noted there is no information as to the intentions regarding the field bordered by Digswell Park Road and the River Mimram.

A spokesperson for the DRA siad: “There remains the issue of plots, which it is claimed are “sold”. Article 4 should have an impact on the “sale” of these and there is every possibility that they do not proceed to completion”.