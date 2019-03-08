Cash boosts for Welwyn Hatfield small businesses through council grants

Representatives of the eight successful applicants for Small Business Awards with Welwyn Hatfield Council corporate director Nick Long and economic development officer Lisa Devayya. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Archant

Eight small businesses have received cash boosts through Welwyn Hatfield Council’s small grants scheme.

CMX Runway, Ubere Mama, Scale Up Strategist Ltd, Itoma Ltd, AVS VAT Consultancy Ltd and Pulse Social Ltd were each awarded £1,00, Superstar Communicator received £750 and Martelo & Mo was granted £500.

Small businesses in the borough were encouraged to apply for a business grant of up to £1,000 with the successful applications presented cheques on Wednesday.

Council corporate director Nick Long said: “Small businesses are vital to a thriving economy, and we are always happy to help and support local businesses to grow and develop their services.”

Pulse Social will use the funding to enhance its work supporting children to become more active and growing sports participation.

Susan Heaton-Wright from Superstar Communicator said: “The grant will enable me to run a number of digital marketing campaigns over a period of three months and then to analyse the results, before investing more money.

“As I have self-funded my business until now, this grant will make a genuine difference: I will be able to make an informed decision as to whether it is worthwhile pursuing this market or not.”

Merelo & Mo will fund relevant training in its accounting operations with the council grant.

Jon Kandiah from Scale Up Strategist said: “Over the last nine months we have been able to prove our business model and are now planning on scaling up.

“This is an exciting time for us and the grant will help us to invest more in marketing and lead generation.”

CMX Runway’s grant will be help cover launch costs at the University of Hertfordshire this summer, with the aim of “bringing a touch of fashion week to the region.”

Sarah-Jane Hingorani from Ubere Mama said: “This grant has (given me) the opportunity to develop my website further.

“In the first year of trading I now have the added budget to make a promotional video.

“I feel like I can now speak directly with customers, transforming what was a static platform to something I hope is more engaging and far reaching for my sales across that abyss of internet.”

Itoma will put the grant towards marketing and targeting its customers in architecture, construction, advertising and rapid prototyping as well as 3D pictures.

Melanie Lord from AVS VAT said: “AVS VAT has been actively growing over the last five years and invested in a whole raft of new systems and processes.

“Our grant has come at a perfect time as we were facing a significant but essential cost of needing new computer equipment.

“Having this funding will leapfrog us forward in our next growth phase when we will take on another employee.”