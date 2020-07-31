Council addresses Splashlands social distancing concerns

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines Kevin Lines Photography

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands at Stanborough Park opened this week but there have been concerns about whether social distancing is taking place.

The long awaited water park opened on Thursday but since then there has been online discussion over how safe the area is with regards to the spread of COVID-19.

Many people have cited the queue into Splashlands as being the main issue when it comes to lack of social distancing.

While others praised the staff and current system in place, which only allows a certain number of people in at any time.

A spokesperson for the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “We have worked hard with our partner GLL (‘Better’) - who run the facility on our behalf - to ensure that robust measures were put in place from the start to ensure that visitors could enjoy Splashlands safely.

“To ensure there is safe social distancing, a maximum of 130 are allowed on the splash pad area at any one time. With reduced capacity visitors will be able to remain appropriately distanced from each other. Signage around the park reminds visitors of the importance of good hygiene and maintaining safe social distancing and members of staff are also reminding people of keeping their distance and staying safe.

“The splash pad area will be closed to the public until 10am daily to allow for cleaning and preparation before it opens. Hard surfaces will also be cleaned periodically during the day bins will be emptied and any litter collected regularly, and the public toilets checked frequently for cleanliness. Parents and guardians are advised to bring their own hand sanitisers, wipes or similar for their family’s use.

“Safety is our absolute priority, and our measures will be continually reviewed. But we also need people to play their part - we must all do our bit to keep each other safe.”

Talking prior to the opening Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “We would not be opening it if we thought we couldn’t do it safely. GLL are there to ensure the safety of the facility. The numbers will be strictly managed [at 130].

“You need to rely on families being sensible but I’m sure they will do that.”

For more details visit: https://one.welhat.gov.uk/FAQs.