Council takes legal action to move travellers on from Welwyn Garden City land

PUBLISHED: 15:08 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 04 July 2019

Herns Lane. Picture: Danny Loo

Herns Lane. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield Council has taken legal action to move travellers on from a site in Panshanger.

The encampment at Herns Way has more than a dozen vehicles, on the land by Welwyn Garden City Football Club and Panshanger Golf Complex.

A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman said: "We have been notified that there is an unauthorised encampment at Herns Way.

"Council officers have visited the site and confirmed the presence of 15 caravans and associated vehicles.

"This land is owned by the council and we have already started legal proceedings requesting the encampment leaves the site. In the meantime, we are monitoring the situation closely."

A spokesman for the police said: "At 9.41pm on Friday, the police were made aware of the illegal encampment.

"Officers are currently monitoring the situation and are working with the local authority to find a resolution."

