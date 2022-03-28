News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Survey: How will the energy price cap and inflation rise affect you?

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:36 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 12:37 PM March 28, 2022
An illustration of an online energy bill. Energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of hou

Energy prices will rise by £693 a year for millions of households after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971 or 54 per cent. - Credit: PA

Energy prices are set to rise by almost £700 a year for millions of households, as the new price cap on bills will come into affect from Friday.

The new price cap will be in place from April 1, increasing by £693 - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Petrol prices have also surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with petrol at nearly £1.67 a litre and diesel at £1.79, both record highs for the UK.

Inflation has also jumped 6.2 per cent, a 30-year high for the country.

READ MORE: Citizens Advice forecasts more than 70 per cent increase in people unable to pay energy bills

From April 6 this year, some will also see a 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance contributions.

With prices and taxes increasing, we'd like to hear your thoughts and concerns on the cost of living:

Cost of living - Reader survey
Cost of Living
Stevenage News
Welwyn Garden City News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

More than 5,000 homes across 67 postcode areas have been impacted by a power cut throughout south Hertfordshire

Herts Live News | Updated

Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Brookmans Park is home to most of the Hatfield area's prestige addresses. 

Revealed: The most expensive streets in Hatfield

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The new outdoor classroom at Templewood Primary School.

Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon