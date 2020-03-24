Advanced search

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

PUBLISHED: 06:59 25 March 2020

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Archant

A woman from Hatfield who took her elderly mother to Tesco for the first golden hour said she was disgusted by the amount of people there.

Full time carer Beverly Bradley arranged on Friday morning for her child to be taken care of so she could drive her 83-year-old mother to the shops.

But after Beverly pulled up and saw the amount of cars “rammed” into the Birchwood Tesco she decided against putting her mother at risk of getting COVID-19, through the lack of social distancing.

Beverly said her mother, who has got COPD, diabetes and hearing problems, has been not going anywhere and following the rules but needs to go to the shops.

She said: “I thought there would be people manning the doors to stop [the non-vulnerable] going in but it was a free-for-all.”

Beverly added she hoped Tesco does put someone on the door as right now its “disgusting”.

Tesco sets every hour, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, for the elderly to use the store, and asks that customers respect this.

A Tesco spokesman said: “The priority shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable are one of the ways we’re trying to help these customers get access to the things they need.

“We had our first hour last Friday and whilst overall the feedback has been positive, we know some stores were still very busy during this time, as they had been since 6am when they opened.

“We’re working round the clock to get products on shelves but the reality is, availability is challenging at the moment and that’s why we’re asking customers to help us by giving priority to elderly and vulnerable customers during these times slots, which are advertised in stores.”

They said in general customers have been very welcoming of this initiative – but it does rely on goodwill and co-operation as Tesco are not preventing other customers from entering the store at this time.

Other supermarkets also have special hours for the elderly.

Sainsbury’s shopping hours are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for one hour in the morning, while ASDA’s Hatfield store also reserves the first hour for the vulnerable.

Waitrose has also dedicated its first opening hour to elderly and vulnerable shoppers, as well as those who look after them.

The first hour for Iceland customers from Monday to Saturday is for the most vulnerable and NHS staff.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Photo released after dangerous dog bit woman’s wrist in Welwyn

Herts Police would like to speak to this man after a Mardley Woods dog attack in Welwyn. Picture: Herts Police.

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Cameron Hill murder trial adjourned due to coronavirus

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Hatfield last year. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar move worship online

St Luke's Church, Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Confusion reigns with National League holding up final decision on non-league conclusion

Colney Heath and London Colney are just two of the teams awaiting the final non-league decision for this season. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24