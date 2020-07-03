More coronavirus cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield

Coronavirus testing in Hertfordshire. Picture: NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG Archant

The latest testing of coronavirus in Hertfordshire has revealed that there are more cases in Hertsmere than Welwyn Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England has released the most recent figures, from June 22 to 28, showing pillar 1 testing – made up of mainly hospital testing of patients and healthcare workers – and pillar 2 testing in out of hospital settings for the UK.

Hertsmere now has 471 cases of coronavirus with Welwyn Hatfield having 384 – which works out as 312.8 per 100,000.

This makes the total number of coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield lower than the average in Hertfordshire per 100,000, which stands at 342, and Hertsmere, which hit 452.

To put this in context, this is quite low compared to the 1,034 per 100,000 cases in Leicester – which now totals 3,673 – and has been placed under renewed lockdown measures.

The director of Public Health in Hertfordshire Jim McManus has said ahead of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopening tomorrow that residents need to remember to socially distance.

Mr McManus said: “We really need everyone to play their part in stamping out the virus. We must all maintain social distancing, wash our hands regularly and thoroughly and follow the rules and guidance on face coverings. If you have any symptoms that could indicate you have coronavirus, it’s vitally important that you get a test. It’s quicker and easier now than ever before.

“Remember too that if you’re contacted by the national NHS Test and Trace team, you must follow their advice and self-isolate, to prevent the virus from taking hold in Hertfordshire again and threatening more lives.”

The new regional drive-through testing facility is in Welwyn Garden City at Tesco Headquarters in Shire Park and is open every day from 8am to 8pm.

To book go to gov.uk/coronavirus and it will show you the testing centres available for the next day and you should have your test done as soon as possible after your symptoms first develop.

Coronavirus symptoms are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to someone’s sense of smell or taste.

Anyone who needs additional help to book a test, or who doesn’t have access to the internet, can contact the telephone call centre – phone 119 between 7am and 11pm or 18001 0300 303 2713 if you have hearing or speech difficulties.

The call centre can also answer enquiries about the testing process and what to do once you have your result.