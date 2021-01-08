Secondary school introduces coronavirus test station for staff and students

Published: 3:45 PM January 8, 2021

Monk's Walk School's headteacher Kate Smith in the middle of her COVID-19 test. - Credit: Monk's Walk School

A Welwyn Garden City school has introduced a new COVID-19 test station to help keep staff and students safe.

Kate Smith, headteacher of Monk's Walk Secondary School, was the first person to be administered a lateral flow COVID-19 test at the new test station, thankfully testing negative.

The testing station has required some additional infrastructure at the school and will be fully operational during the week commencing January 11.

The trustees and senior leaders at the school are 'immensely proud' that this facility will be staffed by employees, who have come forward to volunteer and support the school community with this government initiative.

It will be used to test staff, vulnerable students, and the children of key workers who are attending school over the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced schools should be closed to most pupils while insisting they remain safe.