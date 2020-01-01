Advanced search

Cameron Hill murder trial adjourned due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:57 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 24 March 2020

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Hatfield last year. Picture: Herts Police

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in Hatfield last year. Picture: Herts Police

A decision was made yesterday to adjourn the trial over the murder of Cameron Hill, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial over the 23-year-old man murdered in Hatfield began in late January this year, but now a re-trial will be set for a later date.

At 1.25am on June 10 2019, the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron sadly died.

Christy Bishop, Nicholas Pitts, Najiib Hasan of Queen Adelaide Court, London, Arnold Masumbundu, of Lyme Farm Road, London and Nickell Moore of Between Street, Cobham, have all denied murder.

All jury trials in England and Wales have been temporarily suspended due to the risk of spreading coronavirus infections.

