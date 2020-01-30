Advanced search

No confirmed coronavirus cases following Welwyn Garden City speculation

PUBLISHED: 14:30 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 30 January 2020

There has been public concern over the coronavirus potentially being present at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, but the Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated there are no confirmed UK cases. Picture: Alan Davies

There has been public concern over the coronavirus potentially being present at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City, but the Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated there are no confirmed UK cases. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

Following online speculation of two people suspected of having coronavirus being at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City yesterday, the Department of Health and Social Care had reiterated there are no confirmed cases in the UK.

A video showing an NHS worker at the hospital saying "it is highly unlikely these people do actually test positive" has been shared hundreds of times online.

Another post online said how people were moved from one waiting area to another as a precaution and that the hospital "will phone us all if they are found positive for it".

The Welwyn Hatfield Times contacted the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs the New QEII, and was referred to the Department of Health and Social Care about the matter. A spokeswoman said: "There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and we will not be providing rolling updates on suspected cases.

"We publish the latest updates on coronavirus at 2pm everyday here."

