Sentencing for Welwyn Garden City woman who murdered her neighbour postponed due to coronavirus

Debby Foxwell’s sentencing for the murder of former Welwyn Garden City councillor Louise Lotz has been postponed until further notice.

The judge who was scheduled to do the sentencing is currently self-isolating due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of murder in February, after battering her neighbour to death with a garden spade following a long-running dispute.

The incident took place on August 24 2019.