Parts of Hatfield and Potters Bar worse hit by COVID-19 deaths than Welwyn Garden City at pandemic height

PUBLISHED: 16:36 30 August 2020

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar COVID-19 deaths have been broken down by area.

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar COVID-19 deaths have been broken down by area.

Archant

A new map of COVID-19 deaths has revealed that parts of Hatfield and Potters Bar have been worse hit by coronavirus than Welwyn Garden City, according to the ONS.

The Office for National Statistics has released data Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA), a way of splitting up local areas in the UK, for March 1 to July 31.

During this period Potters Bar Parkfield had 30 COVID-19 deaths, which was 33 per cent of all deaths, while Hatfield north and west had 17 (28 per cent) and Panshanger in Welwyn Garden City had 14 (28 per cent).

England is split up into 6,791 of these MSOAs and the data of Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere’s COVID-19 deaths is available through zooming onto the map.

