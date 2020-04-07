NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A total of 41 COVID-19 deaths have been announced by NHS England at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said on Sunday two patients died who were in their 70s and 80s, and on Saturday, five patients died aged between 52 and 85. All had underlying health conditions.

Nick Carver, Chief Executive for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have been 6,159 COVID-19 deaths in the UK with 82 in total in Hertfordshire, which also includes West Hertfordshire NHS Trust and the Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust.

Due to a lag in reporting some of this data, the total number of deaths could be out of date.