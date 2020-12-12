Situation ‘extremely serious’ as coronavirus cases rise in Hertfordshire

Worried Hertfordshire public health chiefs have warned residents about complacency following a “significant and very concerning” rise in coronavirus cases across the county.

The county is currently in Tier 2 – the ‘high alert’ level.

However, measures across the country are under review next week, with the possibility of some areas facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

A joint statement from Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Hertfordshire County Council, and Jim McManus, director of public health at County Hall, warned the situation is “extremely serious” and that there has been a “sharp increase” in cases among those aged 12 to 16.

They said: “There has been a significant and very concerning rise in the number of cases of coronavirus right across Hertfordshire so far in December.

“It is clear that the situation here is extremely serious and there is no room whatsoever for complacency.

“We have also seen a particularly sharp increase in the number of cases affecting young people aged 12 to 16.

“We are appealing to all young people and their parents to not let their guard down at this critical time.

“Please keep following the rules for the rest of this school term and then over the Christmas holidays.”

They continued: “We fully appreciate the absolute commitment of many of our residents and businesses in following the government guidelines, particularly on face-coverings, social-distancing, the ‘rule of six’, and self-isolation where necessary.

“We understand the importance of keeping the county up-and-running to support our businesses and our economy, and that following this guidance has presented many challenges – many people’s determination to keep everyone safe has been astounding.

“However, we are urging every single person in Hertfordshire to be even more disciplined to help us control the spread of the virus.

“Unless we do so, it is highly likely that the rate of infection will continue to rise – and that will almost certainly mean further and tougher restrictions in our everyday lives.”

The county council has reiterated advice to:

• Self-isolate if you are asked to. If you fail to do this, you are putting lives at risk and there will continue to be increased enforcement checks by the police.

• Limit the number of people you see from outside your home – otherwise you risk not being able to see those people most important to you at all.

• Keep doing the basics. Treat everyone as if they are infected – wear face-coverings where it is expected and wash your hands regularly.

• Get a test if you develop symptoms. If you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, you should either order a test kit or book a test at one of the drive-through testing centres.

The Herts County Council statement added: “Being now at a time of the year when families inevitably spend a lot of time together, and also with people able to form their ‘Christmas bubbles’ between December 23 and December 27, we are urging all residents not to let their guard down before and after then, and to play their part in stopping the virus spread further.

“The actions of every single person matters.”