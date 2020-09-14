Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Archant

Case numbers of the coronavirus have taken another sharp rise in Welwyn Hatfield in recent weeks.

With this comes the government’s new ‘rule of six’, which forbids people from meeting in groups larger than six people, inside or outside, for the forseeable future.

Hertsmere was also designated an area of concern by the Department of Health on Friday, as it reported 50 new cases in the week beginning September 7.

So, how bad is it getting in our area?

The latest data shows that Welwyn Hatfield had 31 cases per 100,000 people, between September 4 and September 10 - 33 cases per 100,000 for Hertsmere. The average area in England had 18.

During that same time period, there were 38 new cases recorded in Welwyn Hatfield, up 19 compared with the previous week.

There were 35 new cases in Hertsmere, up 12 from the previous week.

There has been a total of 513 cases up to September 13 in Welwyn Hatfield and a total of 617 in Hertsmere.

Welwyn Hatfield has recorded 113 coronavirus-related deaths, with 181 in Hertsmere up to August 28.

The daily number of tests processed, reported on Thursday, September 10 was 227,465, and the R-rate of the virus is between 1 and 1,2, as of Friday, September 11.