COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere but remain below average
PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 November 2020
Pixabay.com
The data for the first full week of lockdown has shown another rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and a rise for Hertsmere following a drop in cases the week prior.
Welwyn Hatfield had 209 cases of coronavirus between November 6 and November 12, an increase of 40 compared with the previous week.
Hertsmere had a rise of 19, with a total of 143 cases for the week.
You may also want to watch:
The average area in England had 221 cases per 100,000, the week previous the figure was 182 – so rises in cases are being seen across the country.
Welwyn Hatfield had 170 cases per 100,000 and Hertsmere had 136, both notably under the average.
Welwyn Hatfield now has a total of 1,474 up to November 16 and Hertsmere has a total of 1,537.
Welwyn Hatfield remains at 114 coronavirus-related deaths, having only seen one death in the past few months.
Hertsmere has 192 coronavirus-related deaths registered to 30 Oct, having seen seven deaths throughout October.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.