COVID-19 cases rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere but remain below average

Cases of coronavirus have continued to rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay Pixabay.com

The data for the first full week of lockdown has shown another rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Welwyn Hatfield and a rise for Hertsmere following a drop in cases the week prior.

Welwyn Hatfield had 209 cases of coronavirus between November 6 and November 12, an increase of 40 compared with the previous week.

Hertsmere had a rise of 19, with a total of 143 cases for the week.

The average area in England had 221 cases per 100,000, the week previous the figure was 182 – so rises in cases are being seen across the country.

Welwyn Hatfield had 170 cases per 100,000 and Hertsmere had 136, both notably under the average.

Welwyn Hatfield now has a total of 1,474 up to November 16 and Hertsmere has a total of 1,537.

Welwyn Hatfield remains at 114 coronavirus-related deaths, having only seen one death in the past few months.

Hertsmere has 192 coronavirus-related deaths registered to 30 Oct, having seen seven deaths throughout October.