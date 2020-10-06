Weekly coronavirus cases double in Welwyn Hatfield and nearly triple in Hertsmere

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

The number of positive coronavirus cases increased by 241 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield in the past week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Active cases between September 26 and October 2 for Welwyn Hatfield rose to 41 from 17 last week in Welwyn Hatfield, for Hertsmere this figure nearly tripled from 29 to 82.

The cases per 100,000 also rose to 33 from 14 in Welwyn Hatfield and from 28 to 78 for Hertmere, with the national average being 52.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the week it was revealed an Excel error made by Public Health England lead to nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases being missed of daily tallies.

The missed cases were from between September 24 and October 1 and they have been added to the totals for October 3 and 4.

The current coronavirus-related deaths registered to September 18 in Welwyn Hatfield is 113 and 183 in Hertsmere.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK is now at 515,571 with 42,369 total deaths.