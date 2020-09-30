Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Numbers rise slightly in Welwyn Hatfield, but fall in Hertsmere. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel Getty Images/iStockphoto

The number of positive COVID-19 tests rose slightly this week in Welwyn Hatfield, while numbers in Hertsmere fell.

Between September 19 and 25 there were 14 cases per 100,000 people in Welwyn Hatfield, with 17 positive cases confirmed in that time – up five from the previous week.

The total number of cases confirmed in the borough up to September 29 is 560, with the confirmed deaths up to September 13 at 113.

In the same week in Hertsmere, numbers fell with 28 cases per 100,000 – the average area in England has 26.

This equates to 29 new confirmed cases, down 10 from the previous week, bringing the total for Hertsmere to 708.

From Thursday last week, all pubs and restaurants began closing their doors at 10pm in line with the new guidance announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday last week.

He also asked office workers to return to working from home again where possible, and extended the requirement to wear a face mask to retail staff, people using taxis, and anyone using hospitality services – unless they are sitting down to eat or drink.

The long-awaited NHS Test and Trace app was also launched on Thursday.

The daily number of tests processed in the UK, reported on September 28 was 226,900, and the R-rate of the virus is between 1.2 and 1.5, as of Friday, September 25.