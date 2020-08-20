Advanced search

Government COVID-19 tests remain low while self-reported cases spike in Welwyn Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:40 20 August 2020

Coronavirus self-reported testing has increased but the test rate remains low in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus self-reported testing has increased but the test rate remains low in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There have only been three new COVID-19 positive tests reported today in Welwyn Hatfield but self-reported rates have spiked on a research app.

According to the government, the rates of positive COVID-19 tests are at 345 per 100,000 in the borough but symptomatic cases announced by ZOE – an app run by King’s College London researchers and funded by Department of Health and Social Care – reached over 1,000 per million yesterday.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire County Council said: “The ZOE app is based on self-reported COVID consistent symptoms, which are shared with a variety of other illnesses and not confirmed cases. Only a small number of people use the app and the data is unlikely to be representative of the population overall.

“NHS 111 data which also tracks symptomatic people seeking help shows no increase for East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which Welwyn Hatfield falls into. Similarly, there is no major change in the number of diagnosed cases which remain low.”

The latest NHS 111 data has just five triages – found through calls, which is not an estimate of people – per 100,000.

You can book a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms by going to www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

