Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire have now been confirmed by health officials.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the confirmation on Saturday of the county's first case of coronavirus, two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health England East and Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the latest cases in a joint statement released today (Sunday, March 1).

Dr David Edwards, consultant in health protection for Public Health England East, said: "Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with three confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are residents of Hertfordshire.

"We're working closely with NHS colleagues in that area as well as Hertfordshire County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.



Further details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7uTkl1Qmyp — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 1, 2020

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public."

No locations of where in the county the patients are from have officially been revealed yet by the authorities.

Hertfordshire County Council and PHE are unable to comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

*CORONA VIRUS - UPDATE*

There's now 3 cases in Herts (in total). Please remember that the current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild. Official guidance is to continue to take basic hygiene precautions. #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/Dh3utkxZRb — Daisy Cooper MP (@libdemdaisy) March 1, 2020

The county council's director of public health, Jim McManus, is reassuring residents after the Department of Health and Social Care announced the two new coronavirus cases in Hertfordshire.

He said: "These new cases of coronavirus are nothing unexpected.

"We fully anticipate an increase in numbers which is why our services have planned for, and are ready, for this situation.

"Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms."

Our Director of Public Health, @jimmcmanusph, is reassuring residents after two more coronavirus cases have been announced in Hertfordshire today by the Department of Health and Social Care, bringing the total in the county to three. https://t.co/O7Tlb0iJVN pic.twitter.com/4vxkmaLcge — Hertfordshire County Council (@hertscc) March 1, 2020

He added: "Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms, which is why it is important to help protect ourselves and each other.

"Following Government guidance to take basic hygiene precautions remains the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don't touch your face unless you've just washed your hands.

"We should do this all day every day as we should for flu.

"Good regular cleaning with normal detergent of surfaces people touch regularly or may cough onto, like door handles and lift buttons, is also sensible."

People should log onto https://gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest advice and information.