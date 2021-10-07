Coronation Fountain turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Published: 11:38 AM October 7, 2021

Coronation Fountain has been changed to pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Garden City’s Coronation Fountain will run pink throughout October to recognise Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The borough council has partnered with locally based pharmaceuticals company Roche UK to colour the fountain in a bright display of support for the fight against breast cancer.

The mayoress Dr Gwen McDowall, deputy mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, councillor Nick Pace, and Richard Erwin, general manager of Roche, were in attendance to watch the fountain change colour last week.

“I’m pleased that we are continuing to partner with Roche UK to help raise awareness of breast cancer,” said Cllr Pace.

The fountain has been turned to pink every October since 2006. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

“The pink fountain is distinct and vibrant, highlighting how significant this issue is, as well as emphasising our sincere support of everyone who has been affected by breast cancer in some form of way.”

Emma Howard, speaking on behalf of Roche UK, added: “We are delighted to once again be working with Welwyn Hatfield council to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, especially during this unprecedented time.

“Now more than ever we want to take this opportunity to support the breast cancer community in raising awareness of the importance of increasing breast cancer screening.”

Coronation Fountain has been changed to pink every October since 2006 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It will remain pink this year until October 31 when it will become clear again.

2021 marks the 20th year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Wear it Pink, with more than £36 million raised since 2002.

Mayoress Dr Gwen McDowall pouring in the pink dye. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The COVID-19 pandemic has severally impacted breast cancer research and fundraising, with Wear it Pink organisers Breast Cancer Now determined to raise more than ever.

In a statement on their website, the charity said: “We need your help urgently, which is why we’re so thankful that you’ll be wearing it pink with us.

“Wear It Pink Day is on October 22, and we plan on raising more than ever, so we can continue to be there for all those affected by breast cancer.

“Wherever and however you choose to take part, we are here to support you. So, let’s wear it pink, have fun together, and raise some life-saving cash.”

To find out more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit www.wearitpink.org.