News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Coronation Fountain turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:38 AM October 7, 2021   
Coronation Fountain Pink

Coronation Fountain has been changed to pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Garden City’s Coronation Fountain will run pink throughout October to recognise Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

The borough council has partnered with locally based pharmaceuticals company Roche UK to colour the fountain in a bright display of support for the fight against breast cancer. 

The mayoress Dr Gwen McDowall, deputy mayor Barbara Fitzsimon, councillor Nick Pace, and Richard Erwin, general manager of Roche, were in attendance to watch the fountain change colour last week.

“I’m pleased that we are continuing to partner with Roche UK to help raise awareness of breast cancer,” said Cllr Pace.

Coronation Fountain Pink

The fountain has been turned to pink every October since 2006. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

 

“The pink fountain is distinct and vibrant, highlighting how significant this issue is, as well as emphasising our sincere support of everyone who has been affected by breast cancer in some form of way.” 

You may also want to watch:

Emma Howard, speaking on behalf of Roche UK, added: “We are delighted to once again be working with Welwyn Hatfield council to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, especially during this unprecedented time.  

“Now more than ever we want to take this opportunity to support the breast cancer community in raising awareness of the importance of increasing breast cancer screening.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire according to readers
  1. 4 Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert next summer
  2. 5 Potters Bar Town taking it game by game after handing debut to former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland striker
  3. 6 Fuel or food: tough choice for Welwyn Hatfield residents this winter
  4. 7 Garden City Runners enjoy return of London Marathon with a couple of personal bests
  5. 8 COVID-19 booster vaccinations begin in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
  7. 10 Brocket Hall golf day raises £35,000 for Jewish charity

Coronation Fountain has been changed to pink every October since 2006 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.  

It will remain pink this year until October 31 when it will become clear again. 

2021 marks the 20th year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Wear it Pink, with more than £36 million raised since 2002.

Coronation Fountain Pink

Mayoress Dr Gwen McDowall pouring in the pink dye. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The COVID-19 pandemic has severally impacted breast cancer research and fundraising, with Wear it Pink organisers Breast Cancer Now determined to raise more than ever. 

In a statement on their website, the charity said: “We need your help urgently, which is why we’re so thankful that you’ll be wearing it pink with us. 

“Wear It Pink Day is on October 22, and we plan on raising more than ever, so we can continue to be there for all those affected by breast cancer. 

“Wherever and however you choose to take part, we are here to support you. So, let’s wear it pink, have fun together, and raise some life-saving cash.” 

To find out more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit www.wearitpink.org.

Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The film crew's base in the car park at The Galleria in Hatfield.

Film

Filming taking place at The Galleria in Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Filming taking place at the Euro Supermarket in Hatfield Town Centre on September 29, 2021.

TV

Filming spotted at Hatfield town centre supermarket

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Hatfield officer sacked for texts about 18-year-old barmaid

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The cast of Tell Me Everything - Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn, Callina Liang, Eden H. Davies, Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock

TV

Film crews return to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon