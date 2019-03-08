Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 10:21 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 05 November 2019
Archant
Two people were taken to hospital yesterday following a crash on a road which connects Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield with St Albans.
Police closed Coopers Green Lane following a collision involved a grey BMW and a white Golf at around 4.40pm near the Hatfield Business Park turning.
You may also want to watch:
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to Cooper's Green Lane shortly before 4.40pm yesterday to reports of a collision.
"We sent an ambulance and ambulance officer who treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care."
Officers said a witness had left the scene prior to their arrival, and that anyone with information should call Herts police on 101.