Advanced search

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:21 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 05 November 2019

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Archant

Two people were taken to hospital yesterday following a crash on a road which connects Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield with St Albans.

Police closed Coopers Green Lane following a collision involved a grey BMW and a white Golf at around 4.40pm near the Hatfield Business Park turning.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to Cooper's Green Lane shortly before 4.40pm yesterday to reports of a collision.

"We sent an ambulance and ambulance officer who treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to Lister Hospital for further assessment and care."

Officers said a witness had left the scene prior to their arrival, and that anyone with information should call Herts police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Do you recognise this woman? Police appeal after Potters Bar theft

Police are investigating an incident of theft by finding after a wallet was dropped at the Tesco Express in Potters Bar's Orchard Parade, and have released an image of this woman who may have information which could help them with their investigation. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

Most Read

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Do you recognise this woman? Police appeal after Potters Bar theft

Police are investigating an incident of theft by finding after a wallet was dropped at the Tesco Express in Potters Bar's Orchard Parade, and have released an image of this woman who may have information which could help them with their investigation. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit Bury Rangers for six

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s attack against Bury Rangers Red

Hatfield tower block’s 24/7 fire wardens ‘unavailable’ when alarm sounds

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Councils most senior councillors will be asked on Tuesday to approve plans to demolish and redevelop Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists