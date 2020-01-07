Advanced search

Two cars involved in Hatfield crash

PUBLISHED: 09:55 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 07 January 2020

The police are attending the scene on Coopers Green Lane near Hatfield. Picture: Darlene Beavis.

Two cars have been involved in a crash in Hatfield before 8am this morning.

The crash on Coopers Green Lane is causing delays to traffic in the area, and Unobus is reporting service delays, which will affect the 610s and 601s.

Recovery has been arranged for a silver Mercedes C200 and a silver BMW 320D and injuries were also reported so the ambulance service.

